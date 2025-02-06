Nick Jonas makes stylish entry at Mumbai airport ahead of Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding; WATCH

It is the time of celebrations in Priyanka Chopra’s family. Her brother Siddharth Chopra is set to tie the knot with his fiancée Neelam Upadhyaya. The actress has been seen gracing the pre-wedding festivities with her in-laws over the past few days. Now, Priyanka’s husband, Nick Jonas, has arrived in Mumbai to be a part of Siddharth’s big day. The singer was seen making a stylish entry at the airport.

Today, February 6, 2025, Nick Jonas was spotted at the Mumbai airport arrivals. Dressed in a white sweatshirt and joggers paired with white shoes, he exited the building and made his way towards his car. Nick accessorized his look with a cap, shades, and a silver watch. He was seen waving and smiling at the paparazzi. He also stopped to pose for a few pictures before leaving.

Watch the video of Nick Jonas arriving in Mumbai:

Nick Jonas’ parents, Kevin Jonas Sr. and Denise Jonas, are already in Mumbai. They accompanied Priyanka Chopra to the mehendi and cocktail party last night. The trio was seen posing together, and PC’s father-in-law even distributed sweets to the paps at the venue.

Earlier in the day, Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya had their haldi ceremony. Priyanka Chopra shared some stunning glimpses from the function with the bride and groom as well as other relatives. They were all dressed in yellow ethnic outfits as per the theme. Priyanka also danced to some of the popular Bollywood songs, bringing out her Desi Girl persona.

In the caption, the actress wrote, “Kicking off #Sidnee ki shaadi with the happiest haldi ceremony.” Have a look at her post!

On February 4, the pre-wedding festivities kickstarted with a Mata ki Chowki. PC’s mother, Madhu Chopra, offered a peek into the auspicious occasion on her Instagram. She shared, “A divine start to the wedding festivities! May Mata Rani bless the couple @siddharthchopra89 @neelamupadhyaya with happiness, love, and prosperity. Blessed to have family and friends around for this auspicious start.”

Priyanka Chopra and her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas twinned in rust-colored ethnic ensembles for the occasion.