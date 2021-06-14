Nick Jonas is 'missing' his love Priyanka Chopra Jonas & he says it in the most romantic way; SEE POST

While Priyanka Chopra Jonas spends time in London, Nick Jonas is surely missing his ladylove. To express that, the Jonas Brothers star shared a special photo and left netizens gushing over the PDA.

Just recently, Jonas graced our feeds by sharing an adorable photo with her pets from London while soaking up the sun. However, it seems that while Priyanka is busy with work in London, hubby Nick Jonas is 'missing' her and his latest post for his wife is sweet proof of it. Nick, who is currently in the US, shared a special post for Priyanka while missing her at home. With it, he expressed that he was missing her and it left fans gushing over the Jonas Brothers star.

Taking to his social media handle, Nick dropped a throwback photo from their time in LA together back in 2020. In the dreamy photo, Nick and Priyanka could be seen gazing into each other's eyes and spending time together. What immediately caught our attention was Priyanka's desi look in a light blue and white saree and the massive rock on her finger. She and Nick looked very much in love as they spent a romantic evening together back in the day when the photo was clicked. Nick's pet Gino is also seen in the frame. With the romantic photo, Nick expressed how much he was missing his wife.

Sharing the photo, Nick wrote, "Her. That’s it. That’s the post. Missing my (heart emoji)." As soon as Nick dropped the photo, fans started gushing over their romance. Several showered PeeCee and Nick with lovely compliments.

Meanwhile, Priyanka is currently in London as she is busy with the shoot for her series Citadel with Richard Madden. Besides this, Priyanka is also a part of Keanu Reeves starrer Matrix 4. In 2021, Priyanka was seen in The White Tiger with Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao. The film went on to be a huge success and the performances were also lauded. The global star also published her memoir 'Unfinished' this year.

