Nick Jonas on how Priyanka Chopra helps him manage diabetes: ‘She’s been an absolutely incredible partner’

Nick Jonas has always been vocal about his health journey. 18 years ago, he was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes, and he recently talked about how he manages it. He opened up on how he manages the chronic illness as a father, and also revealed that his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas is fully educated on what to do in an emergency.

Nick Jonas calls Priyanka Chopra an incredible partner

While speaking with Prevention, Nick Jonas shared that his wife Priyanka Chopra has access to his blood sugar numbers through an app. He further added that when he goes on trips and is away from her, he shares the data with one of his brothers, just in case. “You never know, it’s just better to be safe,” he said. He also talked about Priyanka being aware of his condition and said that just like he used to alert his brothers when his blood sugar level was high, he alerts Priyanka in the same way.

Nick said, “It just helps avoid unnecessary speed bumps. She’s been an absolutely incredible partner, not just with the management of the disease- she’s fully educated on what to do in any scenario—but also as a parent now.”

Nick Jonas on managing diabetes as a father

Nick further added that his focus on his health has been even more now that he is a father to Malti Marie. When asked how he manages the condition as a father. He said that there were days when a low would hit him right when Malti needed his attention for something. He called it a very new thing to experience.

“And thinking through, one day, too, explaining it to her: Why daddy has to take a second, or whatever the thing is, was really not something I’d thought about,” he said.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s relationship

Nick and Priyanka got married in December 2018, at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. They welcomed their first child, daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in January 2022, via surrogacy.

ALSO READ: Inside Priyanka Chopra’s Diwali dinner in Los Angeles ft. candles, flowers and gifts; see PICS