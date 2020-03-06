Nick Jonas' REACTION to being called 'Nick Sir' by Indian paparazzi is unmissable; Watch Video

As they arrived for the pre-Holi celebrations, Nick and Priyanka made sure to pose for the paparazzi and it got a bit hilarious. Check out the video below.

and Nick Jonas made a stylish appearance in the city on Friday as they arrived for a Holi bash. While they were at it, the couple twinned in ethnic Indian wear and matching coloured shoes. The couple as always looked stunning. Priyanka was spotted in an off white salwar kameez set, Nick looked dapper in an off white kurta-pyjama set. The power couple made sure to keep their look festive and also colour-co-ordinated their footwear.

As they arrived for the pre-Holi celebrations, Nick and Priyanka made sure to pose for the paparazzi who had gathered there. Striking their best pose, PC and Nick looked picture perfect. But it is not their stunning photos that caught our attention. Instead, Nick's reaction to being called 'Nick Sir' by the Indian paparazzi was unmissable.

If you are privy to how Indian photographers call out to celebs, you would know that it is more often than not to get a reaction. And it was the same case here. As soon as the paparazzi called out to Nick saying 'Nick sir, Nick sir', he immediately had a smile on his face, looked at PC and the two shared a chuckle.

On the work front, Priyanka has exciting projects lined up in the West with Nick, Mindy Kaling and others. She has not yet announced her next Bollywood film.

