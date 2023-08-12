Nick Jonas reacts to varmala ceremony during wedding with Priyanka Chopra; Says, 'Surprisingly difficult'

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are one of the most loved celebrity couples. They tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their first child, daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, through surrogacy in January 2022. Priyanka and Nick never fail to shell out major couple goals! In a recent interview with People, the singer recalled the varmala ceremony from their wedding and called it "surprisingly difficult." During the ceremony, the bride and groom are lifted by their respective family members and try to be the first to put the garland around the other.

Nick Jonas reacts to varmala ceremony during wedding with Priyanka Chopra

During the interview with People, Nick Jonas reminisced about the varamala ceremony during his wedding to Priyanka Chopra. They had a grand wedding at Umaid Bhawan in Jodhpur in December 2018.

Recalling the traditional Indian ritual, the Sucker singer said, "There's this one moment in Indian weddings where the bride and groom are lifted on the shoulders of their family members and there's sort of a game that's played where this garland is put on each other. They try to be the first to put the garland on the other. And it's surprisingly difficult, especially when you have someone as competitive as me and Pri. But whoever is the one to put it on first, that side of the family is the more dominant."

He further added, "So it's really for the family members to feel pride and that's just a funny game. But it's really heartwarming and a great way for the families to all connect."

On the other hand, in an interview with British Vogue in May, Priyanka also shared an interesting memory from the Hindi ceremony. She said, “It's done according to astrological charts and the auspicious time was 10 o'clock at night and everyone had flown done from America. They were just so jet-legged. I could just see my husband glaring at his family cause they were nodding off.”

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas and his whole family flew down to Jodhpur to take part in the pre-wedding Hindu rituals that included haldi, mehendi, and the sangeet ceremony. The couple then tied the knot as per Christian traditions and Hindu rituals in two grand wedding ceremonies.

