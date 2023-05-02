Nick Jonas recalls how his love story started at Met Gala seven years ago; Priyanka Chopra reacts

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the most loved couples in town. Every time they drop a picture on social media, they manage to dish out major couple goals. On May 1, the gorgeous couple was seen attending the highly-anticipated, Met Gala 2023. Nick and Priyanka made a glamorous appearance on the red carpet. While speaking on the red carpet, they recalled the first time they had met at the same event seven years ago.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra talk about their first meeting

For the Met Gala 2023, Priyanka opted for a black off-shoulder gown paired with bell sleeves. Her gown also featured a thigh-high slit. She teamed up her look with an 11-carat diamond necklace. On the other hand, Nick looked handsome in his all-black outfit. While speaking to Vogue Magazine on the red carpet, Priyanka and Nick spoke about Met Gala and how it holds a special place in their hearts. Their love story started after they met on the Met Gala red carpet back in 2017.

When they were asked if the Met Gala was a date night for them, Nick replied, "It is, and for us, it was like the beginning of our love story. Six, seven years ago. And, here we are now." To this, Priyanka said, "We walked the carpet, my first Met, and Nick was kind enough to escort me on behalf of Ralph Lauren at that time." Nick then added, "I was just there to manage her train." Priyanka couldn't stop laughing after Nick made the comment.

Meanwhile, Priyanka and Nick shared pictures with their daughter Malti Marie while getting ready for the event. The little one was seen participating in their quick photoshoot before they took over the red carpet. Netizens were seen gushing over the pictures and they couldn't stop showering love on Malti Marie.

Work front

Priyanka is currently enjoying rave reviews for her performance in Citadel. Next, she will be seen in Love Again. She also has Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the pipeline.

