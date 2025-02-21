Nick Jonas reveals how cuddles with wife Priyanka Chopra helps him ‘recharge’: ‘It's nice to feel like when you go home’

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, often hailed as a power couple, never miss a chance to set relationship goals—whether it’s their public appearances or unwavering support for each other. Recently, Nick shared how cuddling with Priyanka help him recharge, highlighting the comfort of coming home to her. He also emphasized the importance of having solid support by your side.

During a chat with E! News, Nick Jonas opened up about the comfort of coming home to unwind. He said, "It's nice to feel like when you go home." He added, "You get to sit back on your couch and get those cuddles or whatever else you need to recharge."

As the Jonas Brothers make their Broadway comeback after more than a decade with The Last Five Years, Nick shared how having his family by his side makes the journey even more meaningful. He said he looks forward to having his loved ones around, especially on opening night, with his brothers and parents expected to show their support.

For him, that encouragement is essential, offering a sense of grounding and calm needed for a project that demands not just intense stage performance but also deep emotional commitment.

Meanwhile, recently, a viral video showcased Priyanka Chopra effortlessly owning airport fashion with a relaxed yet stylish ensemble—grey sweatpants, a matching top, and a casual cap. While her look turned heads, it was her daughter Malti Marie who truly captured hearts in an adorable red and white dress. As she carried her through the airport, her protective instincts shone through as she gently shielded Malti’s face from the paparazzi.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was recently in Hyderabad, filming SSMB 29 alongside Mahesh Babu under the direction of RRR filmmaker SS Rajamouli. This globe-trotting jungle adventure promises to be an epic journey and is expected to wrap up production by 2026.