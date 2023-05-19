Nick Jonas reveals Priyanka Chopra’s friends taught him ‘bad phrases’ in Hindi: ‘I figured out later on’

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are each other’s biggest cheerleaders! The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, never fail to shell out major couple goals. Even in their interviews, they talk highly of each other, and always mention how they are each other’s biggest supporters. In a recent interview, Nick Jonas revealed how Priyanka Chopra made sure his pronunciation in the song Maan Meri Jaan was correct. He also mentioned all the Hindi phrases that he has picked up over the years, and how Priyanka’s friends taught him all the ‘bad phrases’ in Hindi when he first got here.

Nick Jonas reveals Priyanka Chopra’s friends taught him ‘bad phrases’ in Hindi

In an interview with BBC Asian Network, Nick Jonas was asked if he has picked up on Hindi phrases, to which, replied, “A few. Her friends decided to teach me all the bad things, the bad phrases when I first got there. They didn't tell me what I was saying. And then I figured it out later on. But it's amazing that there's bits and pieces now that I understand and kind of string certain things together. Mainly I just listen for sort of like the words I know, which are mostly food.”

He further added, “Well, Paneer is my favourite. Paneer is the best.” He said that there are a couple of spots in LA that he and Priyanka go to for Indian food. “Then in New York she has got her restaurant Sona, which has really delicious Indian food with a twist on it,” he said.

Meanwhile, during a rapid-fire round, Nick was asked to choose between two options. He chose jalebi over gulab jamun, and samosa over spring roll. When asked to pick between Priyanka Chopra’s movies Baywatch and Bajirao Mastani, Nick chose Bajirao Mastani, but added that Barfi is his favourite movie of hers.

