Nick Jonas says life before Priyanka Chopra ‘doesn’t exist’; Shows screenshot of FIRST text he sent her

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, one of the most loved celebrity couples, tied the knot in 2018. The two welcomed their first child, daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, through surrogacy in January 2022. Priyanka and Nick never fail to shell out major couple goals! Priyanka has often shared the story of how they connected in 2016 after Nick slid into her DMs, and suggested they should meet. Now, at a recent talk show, Nick Jonas was asked if had ever slid into other women’s DMs before Priyanka Chopra. Find out what he said!

Nick Jonas says life before Priyanka Chopra ‘doesn’t exist’

On Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, a fan asked Nick Jonas what his first text to Priyanka was, and if he ever slid into other women’s DMs before her. In response, Nick said, “Life before Priyanka is a distant memory. It doesn’t exist.” When asked what his first text to her was, Nick Jonas pulled his phone out of his pocket and said, “Let me look. I saved a photo of it.” The crowd went ‘aww’ upon hearing Nick say that. He further added, “I can also go to my DMs and it's still there.” Soon after, Nick showed the message to the camera, and then read it out.

“I said something to the effect of, ‘Hey, I know we have a lot of things in common, friends in common, and I think we should meet’. And she right away responded, ‘Nice to meet you, let’s get off DM, let’s go to text. My team might be watching’.” He added that they started texting right away. “I’m sure there were DMs previously, but the only one that mattered was my wife,” concluded Nick.

Meanwhile, on Dax Shepard’s podcast, Priyanka Chopra revealed that she was at the end of her last long relationship when Nick Jonas texted her in 2016. Priyanka did not want to engage with him much at the time because she was 35, and was 25. “I said, ‘I wanna settle down. I have been there and done the fun days.’ I was like ready to get serious, not realizing my husband was actually a 70-year-old man stuck in a 25-year-old’s body,” she said.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra fails lie detector test as she praises Nick Jonas’ acting, admits she has more experience