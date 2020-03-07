Nick Jonas shares postcard worthy photos with Priyanka Chopra Jonas, says 'She makes me smile a lot'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are celebrating an early Holi in Mumbai and these photos of the two are too cute for words. Check it out.

Jonas and Nick Jonas know exactly how to set couple goals for all of us and more often than not, they keep raising the bar higher every single time we see them together. And well, last night, while attending a pre-Holi bash, the duo set out major couple goals as they decided to go twinning in white but with some personalizations. Both of them not only wore white but in fact, had matching border work to their outfits and also matched yellow footwear.

While photos and videos of the two from the pre-holi bash have been doing the rounds and Nick also shared some photos and a video of what his first Holi looks like, he shared another post with their photos, which has our hearts, and why not! Nick shared photos with PeeCee from what looks like a quick shoot before they headed out for the party and apart from flaunting their outfits, they also scream love together. In fact, Nick wrote, "She makes me smile a lot."

Check out Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas' photos right here:

Meanwhile, the duo came to Mumbai just a day back and it was only from photos doing the rounds on social media that we came to know about it, but the purpose of their visit was known after their appearance last night. We are all hoping to get some more of these two while they are in India, are you too?

