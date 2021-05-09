Nick Jonas shares an update on Priyanka Chopra’s COVID 19 fundraiser; Expresses gratitude for the donations

Nick Jonas took to his Instagram handle to share the sum of donations Priyanka Chopra’s COVID 19 fundraiser has received. Take a look.

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, several celebrities are extending their support to those in need. India is battling its biggest health crisis to date and in order to help patients fight the deadly virus, stars offered aid by arranging for Oxygen concentrators and Hospital beds through the power of social media. Jonas and Nick Jonas came forward to appeal to their fans with a video message to support their fundraiser in association with Give India which helping in arranging for physical medical infrastructure in the country.

The two garnered widespread support and appreciation from celebrities who publicly appreciated their humanitarian work. Hugh Jackman also backed the Covid-19 fundraiser by sharing the link for the fundraiser on his social media. Now, Nick took to his Instagram handle to share an update on the project. Revealing the number of donations they have collected, the singer expressed his gratitude for people who came forward and contributed to the cause. Only in a matter of days, the fundraiser collected a total of 900 thousand USD which will be used to curb the spread of the virus in the country.

Take a look at Nick Jonas’ Instagram story:

With the commencement of the second wave of Covid-19, India’s health care system is in shambles. Over the past few weeks, many celebs have come together to collect resources to help the country in combating the virus. Priyanka, like many other celebrities, has been actively using her social media handle to amplify requests for aid from across the country.

Also Read| Nick Jonas appeals with Priyanka Chopra to support COVID 19 fundraiser for India: Every contribution matters

Share your comment ×