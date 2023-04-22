Nick Jonas silently clicks Priyanka Chopra on Citadel’s event; Fans call them ‘perfect husband wife goals’

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are one of the hottest couples. They sure know how to serve couple goals and make the hearts of their fans melt. Priyanka is currently on a promotional spree and is leaving no stones unturned to promote her upcoming web show Citadel. After promoting her show in India and then in London, she is now in Rome with her entire team and her husband. Last night at the Rome premiere, the Quantico actress looked stunning in her green outfit but the one thing which grabbed all the attention was hubby Nick’s gestures which prove he is the perfect husband material.

Nick Jonas cheers for Priyanka Chopra in Rome

Several videos of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas from the Rome premiere of Citadel have been going viral on social media. In the pictures and videos, one thing is very clear that the couple seems to be head-over-heels in love with each other. Be it holding hands, looking at each other with love-filled eyes or just being there for each other makes them the ideal couple. Well, a video wherein PeeCee is posing for the media on the red carpet is grabbing all the eyeballs not because the actress looks beautiful. But, because her husband Nick Jonas is silently standing in one corner and making sure to click some amazing pictures of his star wife without even letting her know and this is making netizens go gaga over him. Fans instantly dropped in the comments section of the video and wrote, “He is always with her and supports her in everything she does perfect husband wife goals they are always there for eachother.” Another fan wrote, “Nick is such a great man!! Love NPJ!!” A third fan wrote, “Proud hubby as always.”

Nick Jonas also shared a video on TikTok from the same event. In the video, we can see him standing at a distance from his wife Priyanka Chopra. The video first begins with PeeCee posing on the red carpet and then Nick turns the camera towards him as he flaunts his shocked expression to see his gorgeous wife. We bet fans are loving it.

