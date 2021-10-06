Nick Jonas smitten by wife Priyanka Chopra’s HOT beachwear PICS amid her Citadel shoot

Trust to perfectly balance her work and leisure. For the last few months, Priyanka has been busy shooting for her upcoming web series Citadel. After a long schedule of shooting in London, the actress is now continuing filming for the same in Spain. Thanks to her active social media presence, fans often get a glimpse of her day-to-day life – personal and professional. Keeping up with this trajectory, a few moments back, Priyanka took to Instagram and dropped a few stunning pictures as she took some time off and enjoyed a day in the blue Mediterranean Sea of Spain.

Priyanka Chopra took to the photo-blogging app and shared a few pictures from her ‘day off’. In the pictures shared by Priyanka, she is seen amid the big blue sea. In the pictures shared by Priyanka, she is seen having a whale of a time with her family and co-actors on a boat. The Sky is Pink actress sets the temperature soaring in her gorgeous beachwear. She can be seen donning a bright yellow monokini, along with a white hat, shrug, and red-hued sunnies. In another picture, she looks like a complete stunner in a bright pink bikini. Her mother Dr. Madhu Chopra, and her beloved puppy Diana are with her as well. Moreover, Priyanka’s co-actor Osy Ikhile and costume designer Sara Sensoy make an appearance in her pictures on the boat.

Sharing these pictures of her leisurely time in the sea, Priyanka captioned it, “A perfect day off #AboutYesterday”. As soon as she shared the pictures, fans could not help but flood the post with likes and comments. Nick Jonas, completely smitten by wifey Priyanka Chopra, wrote, “Damn girl” followed by a fire emoji.

Priyanka also posted a video of her on the gram where she can be seen jet-skiing in the water like a boss lady. Sharing the video, she captioned it as 'Water baby'.

