Nick Jonas wishes his dad, remembers Priyanka Chopra's dad on Father's Day: You raised an incredible daughter

Nick Jonas took to Instagram on the occasion of Father's Day and shared photos of his dad Kevin Jonas as well as wife Priyanka Chopra's late father Dr Ashok Chopra.

Hours after shared a heartfelt Father's Day wish for her dad Dr Ashok Chopra and father-in-law Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas has followed suit. The singer and pop star took to Instagram on the occasion of Father's Day and shared two photos. The first one of was of his father Kevin Jonas having a great time, while the second picture was of late Dr Ashok Chopra and his daughter Priyanka as a kid.

In the childhood photo, the actress can be seen gleefully smiling as she sits on a tree with her dad by her side. Sharing the photos, Nick wrote, "Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there! My dad is and has always been my hero. Love and miss you @papakjonas."

For Priyanka's dad, Nick wrote, "Dr. Ashok Chopra, I wish I would have had the chance to meet you. You raised an incredible daughter, and I’m so blessed we found each other. And to everyone not able to be with their fathers I’m thinking of you today and sending you love."

As for the 'Quantico' actress, Priyanka shared pictures of her dad and Nick's dad singing from back in the day. Both of them can be seen performing on stage in the pictures and her caption read, “Maybe we both got it from our fathers." Check It Out:

