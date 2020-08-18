  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Niddhi Agerwal takes time in lockdown to focus on her health and fitness

Actress Nidhhi Agerwal says she has been extra careful about staying fit through the lockdown months.
12310 reads Mumbai
Niddhi Agerwal takes time in lockdown to focus on her health and fitnessNiddhi Agerwal takes time in lockdown to focus on her health and fitness

"It's been a productive lockdown for me. I have learnt a lot of fitness-related things. I started doing yoga, and have done some detoxing too. I feel all these things have helped me develop beautiful changes in my body," Nidhhi told IANS.

Nidhhi, who turned 27 on Monday, says it felt great to be able to spend the whole day on her birthday with family, for a change.

"I stayed at home, cut cakes and spent quality time with family members. Spending quality time with my closed ones is always on my wish list. I also want to open a charitable organisation," she added, sharing her birthday wish list.

Nidhhi, who is best known for "Munna Michael" and "iSmart Shankar", has four films coming up.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Nidhhi Agerwal: A look at the actress' childhood pictures that will melt your heart

Credits :IANS

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Nishikant Kamat Passes Away: A look at the some of his lesser known facts
Saif Ali Khan’s birthday: Check out Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s quotes about their doting father
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: From spiritual healer to missing details of autopsy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case SSR’s family to Baba Ramdev; List of celebs who joined the global prayer
Karishma Tanna on her first audition ever, her first pay cheque, retakes | My First Shot
Parth Samthaan QUITS Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Plans to enter the big screen soon?
MS Dhoni and Sushant Singh Rajput’s ICONIC moments
Michele Morrone’s journey from a gardener to a star: They rejected me because I was too good looking
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: SSR’s sister Priyanka’s viral video to Rhea’s statement against Ankita Lokhande
From Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar: Watch this video to find out which celebs wanted to join the Army
Hina Khan on Naagin 5, comparisons with West, debate on lobbying, star kids getting opportunities

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement