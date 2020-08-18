Niddhi Agerwal takes time in lockdown to focus on her health and fitness
"It's been a productive lockdown for me. I have learnt a lot of fitness-related things. I started doing yoga, and have done some detoxing too. I feel all these things have helped me develop beautiful changes in my body," Nidhhi told IANS.
It’s all about staying fit and not thin...and while I love dancing and exercising and it keeps me on my toes, eating right is equally important! Thanks a lot @NehaDhupia and Oleev for the #UnjunkWithOleev challenge. Well Oleev is my preferred oil as it has goodness of olive oil and help me eat right. You saw how I ‘unjunked’ a Burger using Oleev Oil and made a tasty treat… You can order Oleev online and try for yourself. I now challenge @kkamra to try her hands on with @OleevOil #UnjunkwithOleev #TheOleevChallenge #oleevactive
Nidhhi, who turned 27 on Monday, says it felt great to be able to spend the whole day on her birthday with family, for a change.
"I stayed at home, cut cakes and spent quality time with family members. Spending quality time with my closed ones is always on my wish list. I also want to open a charitable organisation," she added, sharing her birthday wish list.
Also Read: Happy Birthday Nidhhi Agerwal: A look at the actress' childhood pictures that will melt your heart