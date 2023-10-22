‘Nightmares aate the’: Sharman Joshi recalls THIS about Prem Chopra before marrying his daughter

Bollywood actor Sharman Joshi has been a part of many successful films in his career spanning decades. However, some of his characters in a couple of movies have left a lasting impact on the minds of cinephiles. After proving his mettle in the industry, the actor decided to get married to his collegemate Prerana Chopra, the daughter of veteran actor Prem Chopra. Recently in an interview, he revealed how scared he was of his father-in-law before marrying Prerana.

Sharman Joshi reveals having nightmares of Prem Chopra before marrying his daughter

Like any other man, Rang De Basanti actor Sharman Joshi was also scared anticipating the reaction of his girlfriend’s father. The fact that his college sweetheart Prerana Chopra’s dad was senior actor Prem Chopra added to his nervousness. While talking at a podcast, Timeout With Ankit, the Dhol actor recalled the time when he first saw Prerana in college. “When I saw her for the first time, I asked my friend who is this girl sitting on the last bench?”

However, when his friend informed him that she was the daughter of the ace actor, Sharman lost all hope and went to the canteen. But despite that, both of them dated and ended up getting married in the year 2000. However, the Golmaal actor would have nightmares of Prem Chopra. He said, “I think Prerna was destined to have someone as wonderful as me in her life, she lucked out. She got married to me but mujhe Prem ji ke nightmares aate the (I used to have nightmares about Prem Ji).”

Sharman Joshi says his mother-in-law was hard to impress

During the chat, the 3 Idiots actor further revealed that unlike what he had thought, his mother-in-law was harder to please than his father-in-law. “I was very worried about how her dad’s reaction would be but mom’s was more fierce than dad’s. He is a wonderful guy, he is a gentleman.”

In fact, he also had a heart-to-heart with Chopra. When the established actor had asked Joshi about his backup plan if he didn’t make it to the top of the industry, the Style actor told him that he would become a failed actor.

ALSO READ: Sharman Joshi spills beans on working with Aamir Khan in Rang De Basanti, says didn't see his 'serious' side