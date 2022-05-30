Nikamma: Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia promote their film on Dance Deewane Juniors; PICS

‘Nikamma’ is an upcoming Bollywood masala genre film starring Abhimanyu Dassani, Shilpa Shetty and Shirley Setia. The film is directed by ‘Heropanti’ fame Sabbir Khan. Nikamma is an official remake of the Telugu film MCA - Middle Class Abbayi starring Natural Star Nani and Love Story actress Sai Pallavi. In the remake, Shilpa Shetty plays the role of Superwoman Avni who totally disrupts the life of the protagonist, Adi, played by Abhimanyu Dassani. Shirley Setia’s character plays the love interest of Adi.

Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia were spotted outside the sets of the dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors. The Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota star looked incredible in his blue achkana jacket over his white shirt and trousers. Shirley Setia looked breath-taking in her pink designer lehenga. The Nikamma stars were all smiles as they posed in front of the paparazzi. Abhimanyu even carried Shirley in his arms amidst all the posing and clicking.

Have a look at the photos of ‘Nikamma’ stars captured in the Film City:

Earlier today, Shilpa Shetty and Abhimanyu Dassani launched a new poster of their film in the suburbs of Mumbai. The new poster has the characters of the movie in front of one another in their own whacky style. Both Shilpa and Abhimanyu looked amazing at the poster launch event. Shilpa Shetty in her bright red dress got many eyeballs rolling. Abhimanyu on the other hand was seen in his casual whites with denim jeans. Both of them shared a fun camaraderie on the stage as one could see Shilpa pull Abhimanyu’s ears in a fun way.

Have a look at photos from the poster launch event:

This action-packed film also stars accomplished actors like Samir Soni. The film is produced under the banner of Shabbir Khan Films and Sony Pictures India. The filming started in July 2019 and wrapped up in November 2020, after Covid-19 norms were relaxed. The makers preferred the film to first release in theatres and then on other digital means. It will hit the theatres on June 17, 2022.

