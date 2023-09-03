'Nikamma' fan asks Shah Rukh Khan for free tickets to watch Jawan with girlfriend; SRK has a sassy reply

The hype around Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is at an all-time high. The mega superstar is leaving no stone unturned to promote his film. After the trailer release of Jawan, SRK is now gearing up for the movie release. A few days before the release, the Jawan actor held another #AskSRK session on the X and engaged in conversation with his fans. However, one particular fan has managed to grab the spotlight for his request, asking for a free ticket to watch Jawan with his girlfriend. In response, Shah Rukh has answered in King Khan-style.

Shah Rukh Khan reacts as a fan asks for free Jawan ticket

During an ‘Ask SRK’ session, a fan asked the Pathaan actor for free tickets to watch the movie and wrote, “Can you offer free ticket of #Jawaan for my gf? I am nikkama bf...” Reacting to the same, the King of Romance remarked, “Free mein pyaar deta hoon bhai….ticket ke toh paise hi lagenge!! (I give love for free, tickets are chargeable).”

Furthermore, SRK advised the fan to not be ‘cheap’ and buy the tickets. He wrote, “Don’t be cheap in romance go and buy the ticket…and take her with you.”

About Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan’s magnum opus, Jawan is all set to hit the theatres on September 7. The film marks his first collaboration with South director, Atlee Kumar, who will mark his Bollywood directorial debut. The movie also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Ridhi Dogra, and Sanya Malhotra, among others. Deepika Padukone is set to make a cameo appearance in the movie.

Ever since the beginning, the excitement around Jawan is extremely high. Right from its audio launch in Chennai to the trailer being displayed on the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai, the team has surely managed to create an immense noise around the project.

Meanwhile, the hype around the film can be ascertained from the fact that it has recorded advance bookings at a blistering pace. The two-day advance total of Jawan is set to be higher than Pathaan and if it continues to record strong advance sales for the days leading up to the film’s release, it will emerge as the film with the most number of tickets sold for the first day in the top national chains.