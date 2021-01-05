Nikamma First Look: Abhimanyu Dassani, Shirley Setia promise a mad ride in upcoming action entertainer

Nikamma starring Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia is all set to release this year and is expected to be a big action entertainer with Shilpa Shetty's comeback on the silver screen.

Abhimanyu Dassani was impressive when he made his debut with Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. The actor is now all set to entertain his fans with Nikamma. Joining Abhimanyu is actress and singer Shirley Setia who was seen in Netflix film Maska. Nikamma will also seen 's return to the big screen after a 13 year hiatus. The film is now all set to release this year and is expected to be a big action entertainer.

While the release date has not yet been revealed, the film's first look dropped and it definitely looks promising. Abhimany and Shirley can be seen sitting on a cycle rickshaw and the still is all things fun and colourful. Sharing the first look on Instagram, Abhimanyu captioned it, "Riding into #2021 to win over your hearts..Your friendly neighborhood #Nikamma - the action entertainer #ComingSoon @shirleysetia @theshilpashetty @sabbir24x7 @vivekkrishnani #sabirkhanfilms @sonypicsfilmsin @sonypicsfilmsin."

Check out Nikamma first look:

Director Sabbir Khan is looking forward to releasing the film and is quite excited about the same. He said. "This year, audiences are hungry for entertainment and Abhimanyu and Shirley with their fresh chemistry will surprise everyone. Abhimanyu won accolades and the Filmfare award for best debut while Shirley is already the sweetheart sensation of the youth. This new pairing will be interesting to watch out for this year headed by Shilpa Shetty who makes a comeback after 13 years in a dynamic role. I have tried to up the action levels and after Hrithik and Tiger, Abhimanyu will add a new dimension to how action is done."

Nikamma is bankrolled by Sony Pictures Films India and Sabbir Khan Films.

Credits :Pinkvilla

