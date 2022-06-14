Nikamma promotions: Shilpa Shetty looks 'flameboyant' in orange, Fan says 'wow'; PIC

Shilpa Shetty is one of the successful and most talented actresses of the tinsel town. She entered the film industry with the 1993 film Baazigar alongside Shah Rukh Khan and ever since then, there is no looking back for her. She has appeared in movies such as Dhadkan, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, and Life in a Metro. She enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram too and every now and then, she treats her fans with pictures, videos, etc. Now, Shilpa is all set to be seen in Nikamma and she is leaving no stone unturned to promote the movie.

On Monday, Shilpa took her Instagram to share a gorgeous promo picture. She donned an ethereal red gown and oozed royalty and elegance to us. Along with the stunning picture, Shilpa played with the words and wrote a witty caption. She wrote, “Flameboyant”. The picture was an instant hit as fans from all over rushed to hype up Shilpa and went gaga over her stunning look. While one mesmerised fan wrote, “wow”, another wrote, “gorgeous”.

Shilpa Shetty shares gorgeous Nikamma shoot pics:

Sabbir Khan’s directorial Nikamma, starring Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia is going to release on 17th June 2022. Nikamma will also witness a box office clash with Ayushmann Khurrana, and Rakul Preet Singh's Doctor G in lead roles alongside Shefali Shah and Sheeba Chaddha in supporting roles. It is an official remake of the 2017 Telugu film titled MCA – Middle Class Abbayi starring Natural Star Nani. The film is already buzzing and to keep the buzz alive, the makers of the film released peppy songs of the movie.

