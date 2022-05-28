Nikamma: Shilpa Shetty, Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia step out in style for promotions; PICS

Shilpa Shetty, Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia are leaving no stone unturned for the promotions of her upcoming action-comedy film, Nikamma. The trailer of the film was released a few days back and fans have been eagerly waiting for the release now. On Thursday, the Nikamma trio- Shilpa, Abhimanyu and Shilpa were spotted in the city by the paparazzi as they stepped out to promote their film.

In the photos, Shilpa was seen shining bright as she wore a yellow strapless body con dress. For her accessories, she added layered necklaces and bangles to complete the outfit. The actress also opted for heel pumps and for her makeup, she kept it simple and subtle for the promotions. Shirley, on the other hand, wore a metallic strapless top paired with black leather pants. Whereas, Abhimanyu sported a yellow jacket with a black t-shirt and black pair of jeans. The trio was also seen posing together for the shutterbugs in the city.

Check out Shilpa Shetty, Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia PICS:

Meanwhile, Nikamma is helmed by Heropanti and Baaghi director Sabbir Khan and produced by Shabbir Khan Films and Sony Pictures India, the film is touted to be an action entertainer. To note, this marks Shirley Setia's debut in the Bollywood industry. It is reportedly a remake of the 2017 Telugu action-comedy film, Middle Class Abbayi starring Nani Ghanta, Sai Pallavi, and Bhumika Chawla in the lead roles.

Nikamma is scheduled to be released on 17 June 2022. Initially, the film was scheduled for a June 2020 release, but it was indefinitely postponed due to a production halt and theatres shut down owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will witness a box office clash with Ayushmann Khurrana, and Rakul Preet Singh's Doctor G in lead roles alongside Shefali Shah and Sheeba Chaddha in supporting roles.

