Nikamma: Shilpa Shetty announces her film's release date & shares its first look

Shilpa Shetty announces her comeback film Nikamma's release date and shares its first look with Abhimanyu Dassani & Shirley Setia as the lead.

is all set to mark her comeback in Bollywood after 13 years with her upcoming film Nikamma. The actress last featured in Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol starrer Apne in 2007. The romantic comedy stars actor Abhimanyu Dassani, who made his Bollywood debut with Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, and Shirley Setia in the lead. Shilpa Shetty plays a brief but pivotal role in the film. The shooting began in July 2019 while Shilpa joined the cast on August 20, 2019.

While the fans can't wait to watch Shilpa on the screen, the actress has lately announced the film's release date as June 5, 2020. Shilpa took to Instagram and also shared the first look of Nikamma where we see Abhimanyu and Shirley make a super adorable pair and Shilpa, as usual, grabs eyeballs flaunting her super chic look. The picture sees the leading actors share a cute moment set in a local train as they laugh candidly. On the other hand, Shilpa raises the glam quotient in her red dress. Check it out:

"Super excited to announce that #Nikamma is releasing on 5th June, 2020. Have had such an amazing experience working with @sabbir24x7, @abhimanyud & @ShirleySetia, and now, I can’t wait for you guys to watch it! Mark the date! See you in the theatres!", read her caption.

Directed by Sabbir Khan, the film's second schedule wrapped up in Lucknow last month. The team has already shot for two songs in Mumbai and the film is currently in its post-production stage. The film also marks Shirley Setia's debut in Bollywood.

