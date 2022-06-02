'Nikamma' stars Abhimanyu Dassani & Shirley Setia look sassy as they get clicked in the city; PICS

Nikamma is an upcoming Bollywood masala genre film starring Abhimanyu Dassani, Shilpa Shetty, and Shirley Setia. The film is directed by ‘Heropanti’ fame Sabbir Khan. Nikamma is an official remake of the Telugu film MCA-Middle Class Abbayi starring Natural Star Nani and Love Story actress Sai Pallavi. In the remake, Shilpa Shetty plays the role of Superwoman Avni who totally disrupts the life of the protagonist, Adi, played by Abhimanyu Dassani. Shirley Setia’s character plays the love interest of Adi.

Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia were recently spotted in the city as they promoted their film Nikamma. The couple posed for the shutterbugs who waited to have their clicks. Shirley looked exquisite in her beautiful white dress. Abhimanyu looked dapper in his striped black jacket and trousers. Both the actors were all smiles and graced the paparazzi with a few solo pictures of theirs too.

Have a look at the pictures of Shirley Setia and Abhimanyu Dassani:

The promotions of the film Nikamma are in full swing and the actors have been clicked on numerous occasions in the last couple of weeks. The actors are leaving no stone unturned as they are trying to hype their film on various shows and platforms. The promotional campaign has been good with the trailer and the title track of the movie receiving a thumbs up from the audience. Actress Shilpa Shetty is also expected to join the duo in due course of time.

This high-octane action masala film also stars accomplished actors like Samir Soni and Sunil Grover. The film is produced under the banner of Shabbir Khan Films and Sony Pictures India. The makers of the film are planning a wide release across India. The filming started in July 2019 and wrapped up in November 2020, after Covid-19 norms were relaxed. The makers preferred the film to be first released in theatres and then on other digital means. It will hit the theatres on June 17, 2022, which is in around two weeks.

