Nikamma Title Track Out: Abhimanyu Dassani, Shirley Setia set the dance floor on fire with the party anthem

Ever since the trailer of Nikamma has released, fans have been eagerly waiting to see Abhimanyu Dassani on the silver screen for the first time. After Meenakshi Sundereshwar’s OTT release this will be the first time that the audiences will get to see Abhimanyu on the big screen. Also, Shirley Setia will be making her Bollywood debut with this film. If you must have seen the trailer, then you must have heard a small portion of the title track and today finally that song is out.

The 2002 chartbuster is recreated all over again for Abhimanyu, Shirley Setia and Shilpa Shetty starrer Nikamma! The title track has all of them grooving to the beats of the song and is a youthful peppy number full of zest. The song is shot on a grand scale, in a massive set-up in the city with more than a hundred dancers. Expectations are running high as Musician duo Javed-Mohsin join hands with Sabbir Khan again after their acclaimed Munna Michael track, Ding dong. The nostalgia song is most certainly to rule the chart busters and become the party song of the season.

Check it out:

Meanwhile, sharing about his preparation process for Nikamma at the trailer launch event, Abhimanyu said: "The genre of this film is so different from the other genres that I've done. I definitely needed a lot of workshops with Sabbir sir, to cater to this character. I watched a lot of commercial cinema , I really enjoyed re-watching a lot of Govinda sir's films. He's supremely talented and I enjoyed my afternoons, re-watching his films."

Driven by Abhimanyu’s character Adi, the film reveals the story of a young, jobless, carefree boy who transforms into a responsible and reliable person when it comes to his family. Composed by Javed and lyrics by Danish Sabri, the song is sung by Dev Negi, Payal Dev and Dianne Sequira. Produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sabbir Khan Films, and directed by Sabbir Khan, Nikamma will hit theatres on 17th June 2022.

