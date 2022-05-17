Nikamma Trailer: Shilpa Shetty turns superhero; Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia flaunt their chemistry

On Tuesday, the makers of Nikamma finally released the much-anticipated trailer of the movie. It stars Abhimanyu Dassani, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Shirley Setia in the pivotal role. Directed by Sabbir Khan, the film is touted to be an action entertainer. It has been bankrolled by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sabbir Khan Films and helmed by Sabbir Khan of Heropanti and Baaghi fame. Nikamma is a remake of the 2017 Telugu action-comedy film, Middle Class Abbayi.

Check out Nikamma trailer:

Also Read: Shilpa Shetty, Abhimanyu Dassani’s Nikamma to release on June 17; To clash with Ayushmann Khurrana’s Doctor G