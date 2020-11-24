Nikhil Dwivedi on B town stars' Maldives vacay posts amid COVID cases surge: They aren’t heartless just stupid

Film producer Nikhil Dwivedi took to social media to react to the recent trend of Bollywood celebs heading to the Maldives amid the COVID-19 surge. He called out the stars for posting photos amid the spike in Coronavirus cases.

Since the government relaxed COVID 19 restrictions, many celebs have been spotted heading out of the country and in the past month, many have travelled to the Maldives. Most of the Bollywood stars who have travelled to the Maldives include Tara Sutaria, , Tiger Shroff, Rakul Preet Singh, and more. Amid this, Actor and producer Nikhil Dwivedi has called them out for posting the photos from their vacays amid the rise in COVID 19 cases.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Dwivedi reacted to a tweet that called out celebs for posting photos from the exotic destination amid the surge in COVID 19 cases in India. He said that it may look like the celebs don't have a heart but he called them 'plain stupid.' Further, he questioned as to why stars get surprised when they receive backlash on social media for unrelated reasons. He also claimed that many are 'self-absorbed and oblivious' to the surroundings and may appear as if they lack empathy.

Replying to a tweet by Barkha Dutt, Nikhil wrote, "Absolutely. Then we r surprised at the suddenness of the backlash the movie industry receives for unrelated reasons. We r so self-absorbed &so oblivious to what's around us tht we appear unempathatic. Let me also assure it's not like they r heartless, none are.. just plain stupid."

Take a look at Nikhil Dwivedi's tweet:

Absolutely. Then we r surprised at the suddenness of the backlash the movie industry receives for unrelated reasons. We r so self-absorbed &so oblivious to what's around us tht we appear unempathatic. Let me also assure it's not like they r heartless, none are.. just plain stupid https://t.co/cnTPnKk3tZ — Nikhil Dwivedi (@Nikhil_Dwivedi) November 23, 2020

Meanwhile, Nikhil himself tested positive for COVID 19 last week and has been quarantining at home. The actor-producer recently announced his next production which would be a trilogy based on Naagin, a shape-shifting serpent, and would be the lead star in it. The producer had mentioned in a chat with Pinkvilla that Shraddha was always the original choice for the role. He even shared that post Shraddha wraps up her film with Luv Ranjan, co-starring , they will kick off the trilogy.

Credits :Nikhil Dwivedi Twitter

