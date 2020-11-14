Nikhil Dwivedi on his tweet about willing to work with Rhea Chakraborty: I said that as a form of protest

A few months back, Nikhil Dwivedi openly supported Rhea Chakraborty when everyone was allegedly trying to pronounce her guilty in Sushant Singh Rajput's case. Read on to know more.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case took a completely new turn a few months back when the NCB stepped in to probe a possible drug angle. Things got murkier soon and the next thing we heard was about his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest. And that too on the charges of procuring drugs. This dates back to September 8, a day after Rhea filed an FIR against Sushant’s sisters in another case. The Bombay High Court finally granted her bail 28 days later on October 7.

The entire Bollywood was divided in its opinions back then. While some of them supported Rhea, a few others retracted from the same. Actor and producer Nikhil Dwivedi shared a tweet back then that grabbed headlines. That is because he said he would like to work with the actress when all of this is over. Now, he has justified the same in an interview with Hindustan Times. Nikhil starts by saying that he did it as a mark of protest.

He then says that a person is innocent until proven guilty and that crime can only be proved by institutions that have been formed by the constitution-law enforcement agencies. The filmmaker further adds that no one can decide anybody’s criminality. In his words, “I saw judgments being pronounced on her.” Nikhil says again that he doesn’t know Rhea Chakraborty and hasn’t met her. However, he feels that no one can pronounce anyone guilty. He again calls his tweet a mark of protest because everyone said she was guilty and that no one should work with her.

