Nikhil Dwivedi tests positive for COVID 19; Goes into isolation at home

Nikhil Dwivedi, who has been tested positive for COVID 19, has confirmed that he is in home quarantine at the moment and is taking proper test.

The COVID 19 pandemic isn’t planning to slow down anytime soon. In fact, the cases have been on a significant increase lately. Not just the commoners, even the celebs are not able to escape the deadly virus. While several celebrities have been tested positive for the deadly virus, the recent one to join the league is Nikhil Dwivedi. The actor turned producer, who has been making the headlines for his recently announced Naagin trilogy starring as the shape-shifting snake.

Confirming the news, Nikhil stated that he has been diagnosed with COVID 19. Apparently, he was asymptomatic and underwent the test as a precautionary measure. Although he didn’t divulge in much details about his health condition, he did mention that he has been in isolation at his home and is taking proper rest. The Scam 1992 actor also mentioned that all the necessary precautions are being taken at his home to ensure safety. Earlier, was also said to be in isolation after his personal driver and two staff members were tested positive for COVID 19. However, he was later tested negative.

Meanwhile, talking about the Naagin trilogy, Nikhil had revealed that Shraddha was the first choice for the role. “The only person I really thought of was Shraddha because I think she is one of the few actresses we have who has this unique quality of being a girl next door and can turn into a very sensuous woman the next day if she wants to,” he had told Pinkvilla. He also revealed that the movie will be hitting the floors by mid next year.

