Nikhil Dwivedi upset over Sushant Singh Rajput's death; Says 'movie industry's hypocrisy gets to me'

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has left the entertainment industry in deep shock. The actor passed away on Sunday i.e. 14th June 2020. As per reports by police officials, he had committed suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. However, they haven’t recovered any kind of note from the place. Numerous celebs have taken to social media and mourned the loss of the talented actor who had given stellar performances in both the Indian television industry and the Bollywood film industry.

Actor and filmmaker Nikhil Dwivedi is upset over Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and has penned down a hard-hitting note on Twitter. Here is what he writes in his tweet, “At times our movie industry's hypocrisy gets to me. High &mighty announcing they shud ve kept in touch wth Sushant.. Cmon u didn't! &thts coz his career dipped. So STFU! R u in touch with Imran Khan, Abhay Deol &others? No! But u were, whn they were doing well.”

Sushant Singh Rajput initially began his journey in acting with the Indian television industry where he gave amazing performances in shows like Pavitra Rishta and Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. The actor then made his official debut in Bollywood with the movie Kai Po Che. He was then applauded again for his stellar performance in the biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story in which he played the role of the Indian skipper. Sushant’s last release was the movie Chhichhore co-starring .

