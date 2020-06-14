  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Nikhil Dwivedi upset over Sushant Singh Rajput's death; Says 'movie industry's hypocrisy gets to me'

Nikhil Dwivedi has penned down a hard-hitting note on Twitter post getting the news about Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The MS Dhoni star passed away on 14th June 2020.
6661 reads Mumbai
Nikhil Dwivedi upset over Sushant Singh Rajput's death; Says 'movie industry's hypocrisy gets to me'Nikhil Dwivedi upset over Sushant Singh Rajput's death; Says 'movie industry's hypocrisy gets to me'
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has left the entertainment industry in deep shock. The actor passed away on Sunday i.e. 14th June 2020. As per reports by police officials, he had committed suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. However, they haven’t recovered any kind of note from the place. Numerous celebs have taken to social media and mourned the loss of the talented actor who had given stellar performances in both the Indian television industry and the Bollywood film industry.

Actor and filmmaker Nikhil Dwivedi is upset over Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and has penned down a hard-hitting note on Twitter. Here is what he writes in his tweet, “At times our movie industry's hypocrisy gets to me. High &mighty announcing they shud ve kept in touch wth Sushant.. Cmon u didn't! &thts coz his career dipped. So STFU! R u in touch with Imran Khan, Abhay Deol &others? No! But u were, whn they were doing well.”

Check out Nikhil Dwivedi’s tweets below:

Sushant Singh Rajput initially began his journey in acting with the Indian television industry where he gave amazing performances in shows like Pavitra Rishta and Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. The actor then made his official debut in Bollywood with the movie Kai Po Che. He was then applauded again for his stellar performance in the biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story in which he played the role of the Indian skipper. Sushant’s last release was the movie Chhichhore co-starring Shraddha Kapoor.

(ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Passes Away: 34 year old actor found dead at Mumbai home; police say suicide)

Credits :Twitter

Latest Videos
Sejal Kumar: From being rejected at auditions & leaving an economic degree to a YouTube sensation
Himanshi Khurana on Asim Riaz, emotional breakdown, Tamasha, Khyaal Rakhya Kar
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Check out the star's RARE facts
Time Machine: Disha Patani on dating Tiger Shroff, trolls, what love means to her, dance
Disha Patani’s Inspiring Journey In Bollywood
Love Talkies: Miley Jab Hum Tum’s Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal on their wedding, fights, Nach Baliye
Here’s all you need to do to stay fit like Kiara Advani
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s love story will leave you surprised
What Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Malaika Arora & Mandira Bedi eat in an entire day
When Bollywood biggies set the stage on fire with their killer dance moves
Erica Fernandes: I am NOT keen to resume Kasautii Zindagii Kay shoot; In a BIG dilemma

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement