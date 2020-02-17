Nikita Pearl Waligwa, star of "Queen of Katwe", has died at 15

Nikita Pearl Waligwa, who appeared in Disneys biographical drama "Queen of Katwe", has died. According to a Ugandan media report, Pearl Waligwa had been diagnosed with a brain tumour, reports bbc.com.

The 2016 film was based on the true story of Phiona Mutesi, who took up chess aged nine despite not being in school and went on to compete in international tournaments. "Queen of Katwe" starred Lupita Nyong'o as her mother and David Oyelowo as her chess teacher. Waligwa played the role of Gloria, a friend of Phiona who explained the rules of chess to her.

She was first diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2016 and "Queen of Katwe" director Mira Nair reportedly mobilised people to help fund her treatment in India, with Ugandan doctors quoted as saying they did not have the necessary equipment. She was given the all-clear in 2017 but last year was found to have another tumour.

Credits :IANS

