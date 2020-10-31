Nikita Tomar case: Kangana Ranaut slams Mirzapur 2 series; Says ‘Shame on Bullywood for causing more damage’

Kangana Ranaut had taken a jibe at Farhan Akhtar produced Mirzapur 2 for glorifying criminals after the accused in Nikita Tomar murder case confessed being inspired by a character in the web series.

It hasn’t been long when the nation was shaken with the brutal murder of Nikita Tomar in Mewat. It was reported that the girl was shot dead by her jilted lover for rejecting a proposal. While the case has garnered a lot of attention, recently the accused had, reportedly, made a startling statement and, reportedly, confessed that he was inspired from Mirzapur 2’s character Munna (played by Divyendu Sharma) to do the act. To note, the series which has been co-produced by Farhan Akhtar had released a week ago on OTT platforms.

While his statement came as a surprise for everyone, has got an opportunity to take a jibe at the industry once again. In her tweet, calling the industry as Bullywood, the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress slammed the series for glorifying criminals. She also hit at the showbiz industry for causing damage to society. “This is what happens when you glorify criminals, when negative and dark characters are played by good looking young men and they are shown as anti-heroes not villains then this is the result, shame on Bullywood for causing more damage than good always,” Kangana tweeted.

This is what happens when you glorify criminals, when negative and dark characters are played by good looking young men and they are shown as anti heroes not villlains then this is the result, shame on Bullywood for causing more damage than good always... https://t.co/zlnPam1a8L — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 31, 2020

To note, this isn’t the first time that Kangana had voiced her opinion in Nikita Tomar murder case and slammed some of the leading Bollywood actresses including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker, Radhika Apte and Richa Chadha among others for not speaking up in the matter. She tweeted, “All of them should be put in jail for fake and selective activism, these filmy bimbos have caused huge damage to the cause of woman empowerment, why their mouths are sealed for Nikita who has been shot dead in broad daylight by a Jihadi.”

