Nikkhil Advani on failure of Chandni Chowk to China: Akshay Kumar and I were pulling the film in one direction

Nikkhil Advani directed Akshay Kumar and Deepika Padukone in ‘Chandni Chowk to China’. In a recent chat with Film Companion, Nikkhil spoke about the causes behind the failure of the massive venture. He said, “There were too many captains. Akshay and I were pulling the film in one direction, Ramesh Sippy in another, Rohan Sippy and Sridhar Raghavan in another. I just gave up after a point because I realized I’m on the back foot. I had just made Saalam E Ishq. I was just grateful to have work and I thought my voice doesn’t matter.”

Nikkhil further spoke about how at the climax of the film, his hero did not rise. “Yes, it has to be the second half of Chandni Chowk to China. I thought the first half was great. So Mr Prayag Raj, who has written all the great Manmohan Desai films, and was 70 plus at the time, saw the film and called. He said the first half is so good and the interval scene was so brilliantly dramatic – Hojo has cut off Mithun Chakraborty’s head and has urinated on the hero. It felt like the hero is now going to rise, but the hero never rises.”

Nikkhil added by saying, “If the bad guy has urinated on the hero, the hero has to urinate on the villain. He said Jeevan spits on his shoe and he makes Pran clean it in Amar Akbar Anthony, and then Pran makes him do the same thing. That payback must happen.”

