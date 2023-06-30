Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder welcome second baby together; Actress says ‘My heart doubled in size’

Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder were blessed with a baby boy a few weeks ago. On Instagram stories, the Twilight alum shared a first glimpse of her little one on June 29 and announced the news. Nikki and her husband-actor Ian Somerhalder, who are already parents to a beautiful daughter Bodhi (5), welcomed their second child earlier in June.

Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder blessed with a baby boy

The 35-year-old actress shared a photo of her holding her baby boy close and wrote a beautiful message. The note says, “A few weeks ago we welcomed our son on what can only be described as one of the most beautiful days of my life.”

She further added that her son is surrounded by “so much love” that her heart “doubled in size.” Explaining her boundaries on social media when it comes to her children, Nikki said, “Thank you so much for honoring that, and for sending positivity and kindness and LOVE. Some things are too good not to share."

The Vampire Diaries actor also reposted his wife’s post and expressed his excitement and happiness over growing their family. He wrote, “All I've ever wanted from the time I was a young boy was to have a big family. Thank you Nik for giving me that gift. ROUND TWO HERE WE GO!!!!!” He could not stop thanking his wife for gifting him such a beautiful human.

In an interview with E! News earlier in February, Nikki Reed opened up about her second pregnancy. She said, “I think there's a different relationship to what's happening with your body because I think you understand it more the second time around just because you've been through it.”

Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder’s love story

The couple was first linked in 2014. In April 2015, Nikki and Ian got married. On July 2017, they welcomed their first child, daughter Bodhi Soleil and in June 2023, they were blessed with a baby boy.

ALSO READ: Vampire Diaries star Ian Somerhalder, Twilight’s Nikki Reed expecting second baby; See relationship timeline