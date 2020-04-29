Nimrat Kaur griefs Irrfan Khan's demise, recalls his advice to her post Cannes premiere of The Lunchbox

Irrfan Khan is no more with us. The talented actor breathed his last today in Mumbai. Nimrat Kaur, who worked with him in The Lunchbox, shared a piece of advice he gave her post Cannes premiere of the movie. It will truly break your heart.

Today, India collectively mourns the passing away of one of the most talented actors in the world, Irrfan Khan. The actor passed away in Mumbai today after being hospitalized for colon infection. The actor changed the way parallel cinema was perceived in the industry and was truly one of a kind. One of his most noted works is Lunchbox, which was also nominated for the Best Film Not in the English Language category of the British Academy Film Awards 2015. The film also premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. Nimrat Kaur, who worked with the actor on the critically acclaimed film, shared an anecdote with us as she joined the country in expressing her shock over his untimely demise.

"I’m truly devastated. As an audience member and as an actor. Words fail to describe my sense of shock and grief. My prayers and deepest condolences are with the family at this grave hour," she said. She called a piece of advice he gave her right after the Cannes premiere of Lunchbox. She reminiscence, "There will never be another quite like him. In Cannes after the premiere of The Lunchbox, he told me to never hold back from soaking in the highest highs of life because those were the gifts for all our struggles."

Irrfan Khan made his Bollywood debut with Salaam Bombay and has been a part of many noteworthy films including The Lunchbox, Hindi Medium, Maqbool, Haider, Paan Singh Tomar, and the most recent Angrezi Medium.

