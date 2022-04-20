Nimrat Kaur on her physical transformation for Dasvi: People made my ‘larger than usual’ body their business

Nimrat Kaur has been creating waves in the industry these days courtesy of her performance in Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam starrer Dasvi. The actress was seen playing the role of Abhishek Bachchan’s wife Bimla Devi Chaudhary and she has won a lot of appreciation for her stint in the movie. And now, Nimrat is making the headlines as she has shared her transformation pictures and opened up about her weight gain for Dasvi. For the uninitiated, Nimrat had gained 15 kgs for the role in the movie.

Sharing a collage of her weight loss, Nimrat shared a powerful note on her journey of weight gain. She wrote, “Born with what’s typically categorised a small to medium body type, with Dasvi came the requirement for me to size ‘up’. The idea being similar to be as unrecognisable and physically as dissimilar from ‘being Nimrat’ as possible. There was no target number in mind, but by the end of trying to achieve the desired visual impact, I was a touch above 15 kilos from my usual weight”. Nimrat further mentioned that while she was hesitant about gaining the weight, she had stated enjoying the process of becoming Bimla later.

Furthermore, Nimrat opened up on the trolls she faced about after gaining weight which came with a snide remark, an uncalled-for joke or an unsolicited advice about what she should be eating. And now, as she is back to physically being herself, Nimrat asserted that this journey has helped her learn how not to let an outside perspective decide her relationship with herself. “Be kind. Be sensitive. Be graceful. Don't make someone's day worse if you can't make it better. Be responsible. Make only your mind and body your business. No one else's,” she concluded.

Take a look at Nimrat Kaur’s post:

As soon as Nimrat shared the post, celebs like Parineeti Chopra, Vaani Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Sophie Choudhry, etc were seen hailing the actress.

