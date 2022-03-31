Nimrat Kaur opens up about the strong message conveyed by her character in Dasvi

Versatility is what best defines Nimrat Kaur. 'The Lunchbox' actress is known for some of her breakthrough performances.

Donning a new avatar, the actress is all set to entertain the audience as the typical Haryanvi wife Bimla Devi of politician Ganga Ram Chaudhary in 'Dasvi'.

The actress has tried to give life to her on-screen character by playing it to perfection in the movie, directed by Tushar Jalota. It features Abhishek Bachchan as CM Ganga Ram Chaudhary and Yami Gautam portrays an IPS Officer Jyoti Deswal.

Nimrat recently visited Central Jail, Agra to promote her movie with Abhishek, Yami, director Tushar Jalota and producer Sandeep Leyzell.

The film at one point highlights the importance of education, on the other side it also deals with women empowerment and equal status in society. Nimrat's character Bimla Devi, who is not so educated and confined to home, later proves her mettle by becoming the CM.

The woman who cannot speak loudly in front of her husband after coming to power is not ready to leave it at any cost.

Her dialogue that is catching the attention in the promo well depicts her inner frustration. 'Sarkar chalane ke baad mai gae bhains na charaungi.'

Nimrat agrees and shares: "It is perfectly right that this movie also talks about women's strength and her rights. We have seen in our society that women are not able to get their place in society and it takes their entire life for them to prove themselves."

On her character in the film, she adds: "I am playing the character of a woman who after coming to power feels as if she has got everything. As her dream has comes true. And she is not ready to let it go. She wants to be in power at any cost. Bimla feels that at one point I was not even able to speak in front of my husband. Now she is traveling in cars with flashing red beacons. So, overall I loved playing this character. It was full of fun. I enjoyed every bit of it."

The 'Airlift' actress adds that her character gives a strong message that: "One should not misuse their powers and never let the intoxication of power go to your head."

Nimrat shares how she prepared for her role and says: "We all worked very hard on learning Haryanvi language and took special training. But the way we have to deliver our dialogue also depends on our level of education. I really enjoyed my conversations in Haryanvi as I have been given the complete freedom to use this language the way I want. I am shown the least educated in the movie. So, I spoke Haryanvi in typical rural style. And I just loved it."

The actress also adds that she has no restrictions on her diet. "I ate a lot. Had to gain 15 kg for my role."

Nimrat goes on: "We all have put in a lot of effort to give our best. I feel fortunate to get a chance to work with Abhishek and Yami. Script is amazing and gives us a lot of scope to experiment with our character. We all have done a lot of preparation to portray our characters and this goes for every actor in the movie."

'Dasvi' is a social comedy film which is written by Ritesh Shah and directed by Tushar Jalota. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films in collaboration with Jio Studios and Bake My Cake Films. It will be released on Netflix and JioCinema on April 7.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Nimrat Kaur gets candid about her struggles: People felt I looked too modern, didn't look homely