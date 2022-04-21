Nimrat Kaur opens up on why she was absent from Bollywood after Airlift: I haven’t consciously stayed away

Nimrat Kaur is currently basking in the success of her recently released movie, Dasvi, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam. In the film, the actress essayed the character named Bimla Devi, wife of Ganga Ram Chaudhary played by Abhishek. She was last seen in the 2016 film, Airlift with Akshay Kumar. Now, the Lunchbox actress opened up about her absence from Bollywood and said that she wished she had chased her last Hindi project way quicker.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Nimrat said that after Airlift, she went abroad for the filming of her American TV show called Wayward Pines, which took six months. “I haven’t consciously stayed away from [Bollywood] films. I genuinely wanted to work on more projects.” The actress said that sometimes things don't fall into place. “There are a host of variables that you can’t control. I tend to not worry about things that are beyond me, and thankfully, that’s a part of my nature," Nimrat said.

Further, on being questioned if she was ever worried about her Indian audience forgetting about her due to her absence, Kaur said that she has enough faith and believes that, "No matter how much time it takes, there will always be a space in the audience’s mind for me. I hear things like ‘they want to see more of me’, and that’s very encouraging. It’s the ‘absence makes the heart grow fonder’ kind of thing."

The actress is also known for her Hollywood projects. She featured in American television series like Homeland, and Wayward Pines. On the work front, Nimrat Kaur will be seen next in the second season of the Apple Original series, Foundation.

