Nimrat Kaur remembers her co star Irrfan Khan as she shares his wall mural located close to The Lunchbox set

Irrfan Khan left a deep void when he bid goodbye almost two weeks ago. An actor par excellence, Irrfan was known for his exemplary work in Bollywood and also for starring in a number of Hollywood films. Naturally, his demise was not just mourned by the film fraternity in India but by Hollywood as well. One such film by the actor which is highly regarded as one of his best was The Lunchbox. And the late actor's co-star took to social media on Thursday to remember Irrfan.

Among the many tributes, Irrfan's wall mural in Mumbai's Bandra by Bollywood Art Project has been a striking one. Nimrat revealed that she came across the mural while she was running an errand and it reminded her of their shoot days from The Lunchbox since it was shot just a few houses down the lane.

The actress wrote, "Chanced upon this arresting wall artwork in Ranwar Village on an errand run today. Incidentally a few houses down the one where Saajan Fernandes’s house is located in The Lunchbox. Such an ominous yet celebratory confluence of life and art. My heart felt compliments to the artist @bollywoodartproject and a million thoughts and loving prayers for this immortal soul. All that came to the mind was, who knew...#IrrfanForever."

Take a look at Nimrat's post below:

Indeed, Irrfan's loss to the world of films is an unfathomable one.

