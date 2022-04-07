Nimrat Kaur reveals she wants THIS filmmaker to be the CM; Says 'He will be entertaining'

Nimrat Kaur's latest movie, Dasvi has been released today on Netflix co-starring Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam. The actress has been receiving love from the audience for portraying the role of Chief Minister Bimla Devi in the film. Now, in a recent chat with Bollywood Hungama, the Lunchbox actress revealed the name of a Bollywood celebrity whom she would like to see as a Chief Minister. She took filmmaker Karan Johar's name and said, "I think he will be a wonderful CM. He'll be so lovely, so warm, and entertaining. It'll be nice. My vote is for Karan Johar."

Further, she was also asked to name one Bollywood star she would like to take along with her for 10 days inside a lock-up. She said, "Amitabh Bachchan. I have always wanted to work with him. I have said this from time to time and it's a big wish. Until I get to do that and if I get 10 days, what a marvelous time it would be to like to listen to what he's saying if he recites poetry."

Earlier, Nimrat had also spoken about how she prepped for her character. In the movie, she is seen speaking in a Haranyavi accent. Talking about the same, she said that it was her first time and she had to train herself for this project. "It was even more challenging for me because I speak fluent Punjabi, which is very close to Haryanvi yet very different. So, I had to make sure it didn't come off as Punjabi dialect," added Nimrat.

On the work front, Nimrat will be seen next in the second season of the Apple Original series, Foundation.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Abhishek Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur relive their 90s ft Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar & Salman Khan