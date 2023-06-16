Nimrat Kaur shares happy pics with Amitabh Bachchan, Diana Penty as she wraps up Section 84 shoot

On Friday, actress Nimrat Kaur shared a long heartfelt note as she wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming film, Section 84. The courtroom drama is helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Diana Penty, and Abhishek Banerjee in the lead roles. Nirmat took to social media and shared happy pictures from the sets. She also wrote about her experience of working with the megastar Big B.

Nimrat Kaur shares BTS moments from Section 84 sets

Nimrat shared two pictures with Big B from his vanity van. She looked all things excited to be posing with the veteran actor. Nimrat also posted a quirky picture with Diana and happy moments from the sets. Along with the pictures, she wrote, "No words will ever be adequate to explain what I felt before, between and after my two most favourite sounds - “action” and “cut” were called out on the #Section84 set since exactly 2 months ago today. (sic)"

While describing her experience of working with Big B, she went on to call him a 'once in many lifetimes force of nature'. She wrote, "Like the last page of a book you never want to end, the last day brought with it a heady mix of gratitude, learnings for a lifetime, separation anxiety and a simple knowing that as an actor nothing can quite prepare you for sharing screen space with a once in many lifetimes force of nature, Mr. @amitabhbachchan. Everything can and should not be articulated. So my heart shall savour the best of it forever. (sic)"

Nimrat further added, "@ribhu_dasgupta thank you for access to this wondrous, mysterious, milestone adventure of a lifetime. Eternal gratitude and love forever for entrusting your Zoya with me. A huge thank you to every single person who this process possible, smooth, carefully thought through, and no matter what for the set always being a chilled out, happy, happy place!!! #FullHeart #StarsInMyEyes #godblessed #bucketlist #Section84."

After Nimrat shared the post, Diana was seen dropping red hearts in the comments section. Even the fans were in awe of her and Big B's pictures. Meanwhile, the release date of Section 84 is yet to be announced.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: WATCH: Rumored couple Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda step out for movie date; Fans are all heart