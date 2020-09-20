  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Nimrat remembers Irrfan as The Lunchbox completes 7 years: Being his co star is one of life’s greatest honours

As Irrfan starrer The Lunchbox completes 7 years of its release, Nimrat Kaur remembers the late actor and says it was an honour to work with him.
75830 reads Mumbai
Nimrat Kaur remembers Irrfan as The Lunchbox completes 7 yearsNimrat remembers Irrfan as The Lunchbox completes 7 years: Being his co star is one of life’s greatest honours
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Bollywood had lost one of its brightest stars on April 29 as Irrfan breathed his last post a battle with cancer. It was indeed a huge loss for the industry as the Madaari actor was known for his impeccable acting skills and versatility. While his fans continue to pay tributes on social media, recently, Nimrat Kaur remembered Irrfan as their movie The Lunchbox completed 7 years of the release today. To note, the Ritesh Batra directorial marked Nimrat’s first collaboration with Irrfan and ended becoming her shot to fame.

Remembering the actor, Nimrat re-posted Dharma Productions on Instagram and stated that working with Irrfan and being his co-star was one of the greatest honours for her being his ardent fan and admirer. In fact, the movie changed her life overnight. “Today, 7 years ago in India, overnight from ‘that Cadbury girl’’, my identity became that girl in that Irrfan movie..one of life’s greatest honours as his ardent fan, admirer and an actor. Forever blessed to have shared this gift of a journey... #7YearsOfTheLunchbox #IrrfanForever,” Nimrat wrote followed by a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Nimrat Kaur’s post for Irrfan as The Lunchbox completes seven years of release:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Today, 7 years ago in India, overnight from ‘that Cadbury girl’’, my identity became that girl in that Irrfan movie..one of life’s greatest honours as his ardent fan, admirer and an actor. Forever blessed to have shared this gift of a journey... #7YearsOfTheLunchbox #IrrfanForever #Repost @dharmamovies with @get_repost ・・・ 7 years of a mouth-watering story that left a beautiful taste in all the hearts! #7YearsOfTheLunchbox @karanjohar @apoorva1972 #IrrfanKhan @nawazuddin._siddiqui @nimratofficial #RiteshBatra . . . . . #DharmaProductions #DharmaMovies #Dharma #Films #BollywoodMovies #Movies #NimratKaur #Iconic #Cinema #Instagood #Instadaily #Nostalgic #Igers

A post shared by Nimrat Kaur (@nimratofficial) on

To note, Irrfan was last seen in Homi Adajania directorial Angrezi Medium along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal and Dimple Kapadia. The movie was a sequel of his 2017 release Hindi Medium. It was reported the Irrfan’s health deteriorated while shooting for the movie and didn’t appear for the promotions of Angrezi media as well.

Also Read: Irrfan's son Babil revisits Angrezi Medium pics as he's off to London: Last time I left, Baba was still there

Credits :Nimrat Kaur Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Hina Khan on meeting Priyanka Chopra, love life, Cannes debut on Pinkvilla Time Machine
Ronit Roy on being out of work, worked as Aamir Khan’s bodyguard, called junior artist in the untold story
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna’s stylist Shravya Varma reveals all about their style choices
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement