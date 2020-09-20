Nimrat remembers Irrfan as The Lunchbox completes 7 years: Being his co star is one of life’s greatest honours

As Irrfan starrer The Lunchbox completes 7 years of its release, Nimrat Kaur remembers the late actor and says it was an honour to work with him.

Bollywood had lost one of its brightest stars on April 29 as Irrfan breathed his last post a battle with cancer. It was indeed a huge loss for the industry as the Madaari actor was known for his impeccable acting skills and versatility. While his fans continue to pay tributes on social media, recently, Nimrat Kaur remembered Irrfan as their movie The Lunchbox completed 7 years of the release today. To note, the Ritesh Batra directorial marked Nimrat’s first collaboration with Irrfan and ended becoming her shot to fame.

Remembering the actor, Nimrat re-posted Dharma Productions on Instagram and stated that working with Irrfan and being his co-star was one of the greatest honours for her being his ardent fan and admirer. In fact, the movie changed her life overnight. “Today, 7 years ago in India, overnight from ‘that Cadbury girl’’, my identity became that girl in that Irrfan movie..one of life’s greatest honours as his ardent fan, admirer and an actor. Forever blessed to have shared this gift of a journey... #7YearsOfTheLunchbox #IrrfanForever,” Nimrat wrote followed by a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Nimrat Kaur’s post for Irrfan as The Lunchbox completes seven years of release:

To note, Irrfan was last seen in Homi Adajania directorial Angrezi Medium along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal and Dimple Kapadia. The movie was a sequel of his 2017 release Hindi Medium. It was reported the Irrfan’s health deteriorated while shooting for the movie and didn’t appear for the promotions of Angrezi media as well.

