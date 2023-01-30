Nimrit Kaur calls Shah Rukh Khan ‘an untamed wild animal’, pens a heart-warming note after watching Pathaan

All eyes have been on Shah Rukh Khan ever since his comeback film Pathaan was announced. It has been a celebration for the fans for the past couple of days as Pathaan has hit the theatres and SRK has returned to the big screen after almost 4 years. The Pathaan fever has taken over everyone and even Bollywood celebrities have been praising the film. The recent name to get added to this list is Nimrat Kaur. The actress recently saw Pathaan and took to her Instagram handle to praise all the stars and the film. Nimrat Kaur praises Pathaan

Sharing a still of Shah Rukh Khan from the film, Nimrat Kaur wrote, “For everyone who’ve believed in and stood by the immortality and alchemy of the movie-going experience. Standing and singing the national anthem together before you settle in to sign yourself off for that BIG SCREEN experience.

For laughing, cheering, moving to the beats of the music, getting teary-eyed and having your popcorn while all of this goes on. And for the sheer sorcery of Shah Rukh Khan’s peerless charisma as it explodes with that first big reveal and sweeps you away until the credits roll. Like an untamed wild animal in his most natural habitat. Watching Pathaan was all things I love and live for as a cinema lover and artist. Long live the magic. Long live the movies.” Check out Nimrat Kaur’s post:

Shah Rukh Khan addresses fans outside Mannat On Sunday evening, King Khan decided to surprise his fans by making a starry appearance outside his house Mannat. He was seen doing his signature pose as he greeted his fans. As the film crossed the 400 crore mark at the worldwide box office, Khan happily came out and waved at his fans. The actor was seen sporting a black shirt and denim jeans. He completed his look with a cool bandana. He also thanked the fans with folded hands. The traffic outside Mannat came to a standstill as his fans went gaga over his appearance. Shah Rukh Khan's work front Shah Rukh will be next seen in Dunki which is directed by Rajkumar Hirani. It also stars Taapsee Pannu. He also has Jawan with Nayanthara, Sunil Grover and Sanya Malhotra. The film is helmed by Atlee. Both films are slated to release this year.

