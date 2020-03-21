Nirbhaya Rape case: Kangana Ranaut REVEALS she could feel the victim’s mother’s agony for 7 years

During an interview, Panga actress Kangana Ranaut reveals that she could feel Nirbhaya’s mother’s agony as justice was served after seven long years. Read on!

After a wait of seven long years, four rapists, convicted in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder, the horrific incident that took place in Delhi on December 16, 2012, were hanged to death. While Twitterverse was happy with the fact that the rapists were finally hanged to death, what worried them was the plain fact that why did it take seven long years for the government to punish the convicts. Soon after the rapists were hanged to death, B-town celebs such as Priety Zinta, Sushmita Sen and others expressed a sense of relief over the hanging, and in the latest, , who is currently visiting her hometown in Manali, questioned the delayed justice and talked about how such things need to be rectified as soon as possible.

In an interview, Kangana Ranaut said that the judicial system in India is quite old and unfair as it took seven years for the system to give verdict on a horrific rape and murder case that shook the entire nation. Talking about the Nirbhaya case, the Queen actress recounted how she took part in the candle march for Nirbhaya case and how she feels that the judicial system should have been quick to deliver justice to Nirbhaya and her family. Talking about the same, Kangana said that, “Indirectly we have tortured Nirbhaya's mother and the entire family for seven long years.” Furthermore, the Tanu Weds Manu actress said that due to the prolonged delay by the judicial system, people have forgotten about the Nirbhaya case and talking about Nirbhaya’s mother, Asha Devi, Kangana said that she feels connected to Nirbhaya’s mother’s name because even Kangana’s mother name is Asha and when sister Rangoli Chandel had an acid attack and the accused got bail, people questioned Kangana and her family as to how did the accused came out free.

Recalling Rangolis’ acid attack, Kangana revealed that all these year, she could feel Nirbhaya’s mother’s agony because during Rangoli’s acid attack, she also used to feel angry on the judiciary and the fact that how can the accused be granted bail and the victim is allowed to suffer. “Rangoli suffered ear burns and her eye was damaged. I got her retina transplanted but it was only possible because I was an actress, had it been any common man, it would have still remained the same,” shared Kangana. Also, Kangana feels that the government should make memorials on the names of the girls who are rape victims because more than just killing the accused, what needs to be killed and eradicated is their thinking and “their minds change by the thoughts that if I rape a girl or throw acid on someone no one will accept me.”

