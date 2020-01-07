Nirbhaya Rape Case: Tanushree Dutta welcomes court’s judgement; Says culprits should be executed publicly

After a Delhi court gave death sentence to the convicts of Nirbhaya case, actress Tanushree Dutta hailed the verdict and stated that the culprits should be executed in public.

After a seven year long battle, Nirbhaya’s parents took a sigh of relief as a Delhi court pronounced its verdict and gave death sentence to all four convicts in the case. The much awaited judgement was announced today and it has taken the social media by a storm. The netizens have welcomed the court’s judgement and hailed the verdict saying the that justice has finally been served to Nirbhaya who was brutally gangraped by the convicts on December 16, 2012.

Meanwhile, Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta, who became the face of the #MeToo movement in the country last year, also lauded the historic judgement. The diva stated that while she welcomes the verdict whole-heartedly, she believes that the culprits should be executed in public. This isn’t all. Tanushree asserted that instead of hanging the culprits, they should be punished by executing them by giving electric shocks or should be cut into pieces. As per the actress, it is then that people will be scared of committing such heinous crimes. Furthermore, the Aashiq Banaya Aapne actress also emphasised that a change is required at the ground level itself to improve the situation in the country.

Not only, Tanushree, renowned Bollywood singer Harshdeep kkaur also voiced her opinion on the matter and stated that she is relieved after hearing the reactions. She also mentioned that justice has finally been served. “Relieved to read this news!! The culprits of Nirbhaya's case to be hanged on 22nd Jan!! Justice is finally being served,” Harshdeep tweeted.

Relieved to read this news!! The culprits of Nirbhaya's case to be hanged on 22nd Jan!! Justice is finally being served #Nirbhaya — Harshdeep Kaur (@HarshdeepKaur) January 7, 2020

Read More