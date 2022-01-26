Nirbhaya Squad: Shahid Kapoor, Sara, Vicky Kaushal & others laud Mumbai Police’s initiative for women safety

Women’s safety has been a major concern for the aam aadmi in the metro cities and the state governments have been taking their respective measures in this regard over the years. And now, the Mumbai police has come up with a special initiative to have an upper hand in terms of women safety and has launched Nirbhaya squad to prevent instances of sexual harassment and other women related crimes. Interestingly, celebs from the Bollywood industry have hailed the initiative by Mumbai police and all praises for the Nirbhaya Squad on social media.

To note, the Mumbai police had released a video giving a glimpse of how the Nirbhaya Squad will function along with the helpline number for women safety. Sharing the video on his Twitter account, Shahid hailed the Mumbai Police and wrote, “Kudos to the Mumbai police force for implementing a dedicated safety cell called 'Nirbhaya squad'. Created for women's safety and to prevent women related crimes, this squad will be set up in every police station across the city and one can reach out on their helpline number 103 in times of crisis. This is a great initiative and hope it helps curb the harassment against women”. Sara Ali Khan shared the same video on her Instagram story and captioned it as, “Nirbhaya Squad is a dedicated squad for women in Mumbai City. 103 is a dedicated helpline number that can be used by women in crime or be used to report any women related crime”. Celebs like Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Ishaan Khatter, etc have also shared similar posts and sung praises for this initiative by the Mumbai Police.

Meanwhile, several celebs have also taken to social media to extend wishes on the occasion of 73rd Republic Day. Akshay Kumar wrote, “Goosebumps!! To see the might of our Indian Air Force… leaves you spellbound. Wishing everyone a Happy Republic Day with a proud heart. Jai hind”.

