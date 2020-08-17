Nishikant Kamat is alive: Milap Zaveri dismisses reports of him passing away; Says ‘He is very critical’

Filmmaker Nishikant Kamat was recently hospitalised and was diagnosed with chronic liver disease along with other secondary infections.

It is undoubtedly a difficult year for Indian cinema. While the nation is still struggling with the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, it was recently reported that one of the renowned filmmakers Nishikant Kamat has also breathed his last today. To note, Nishikant was recently admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad with jaundice and abdominal distention on July 31 and later was diagnosed with chronic liver disease. Needless to say, the news of Nishikant Kamat passing away came as a shock to everyone and the social media has been flooded with condolence messages for the filmmaker.

However, director Milap Zaveri has dismissed the reports of Nishikant’s demise and stated that the Drishyam director is alive but critical. Milap asserted Nishikant is fighting life and death at the moment. “Just spoke to someone who is with Nishikant in the hospital right now. He hasn’t passed away yet. Yes, he is very critical and fighting life and death. But he is still alive. Sadly the end seems inevitable anytime soon,” Milap Zaveri tweeted. On the other hand, Riteish Deshmukh has confirmed that the filmmaker is on ventilator support. He wrote, "Nishikant Kamat is on ventilator support. He is still alive & fighting. Let’s pray for him."

Just spoke to someone who is with Nishikant in the hospital right now. He hasn’t passed away yet. Yes he is v critical and fighting life and death. But he is still alive https://t.co/h6D8fLA6N8 — Milap (@zmilap) August 17, 2020

Nishikant kamat is on ventilator support. He is still alive & fighting. Let’s pray for him. — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 17, 2020

Requesting all the respected Media Houses who reported on #NishikantKamat to put out a clarification please. https://t.co/NPuaccKBac — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 17, 2020

Meanwhile, as the reports of Nishikant’s demise surfaced, Renuka Shahane has shared a condolence tweet and wrote, “RIP my friend Nishikant Kamat. I will cherish the wonderful times we shared. What a talented filmmaker you were. I am writing "were" with a very heavy heart. This is no age to pass away.” However, she deleted the tweet later and prayed for Nishikant's recovery. "So sorry for the tweet about Nishikant Kamat. Just heard that he is still among us & I hope he is blessed with a long life. Stay strong Nishi. Praying."

So sorry for the tweet about Nishikant Kamat. Just heard that he is still among us & I hope he is blessed with a long life. Stay strong Nishi. Praying — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) August 17, 2020

Talking about the work front, Nishikant, who ventured in Bollywood in 2008 with Mumbai Meri Jaan, has directed several critically acclaimed films like Drishyam, Madaari, Rocky Handsome etc. He even acted in movies like Rocky Handsome, Bhavesh Joshi, Julie 2 etc.

