Nishikant Kamat Demise: Ishita Dutta remembers director who gave her Drishyam which she will 'cherish forever'

Ishita Dutta who worked with Nishikant Kamat in Drishyam shared fond memories of the filmmaker and mourned his loss as she shared a social media post.
Filmmaker Nishikant Kamat passed away on 17 July, 2020, after battling liver cirrhosis. The director who is known for his work in films like Drishyam, Madaari and Dombivali Fast among others was mourned by industry colleagues and his actors who worked with him. One of them was Ishita Dutta who worked with Nishikant in Drishyam. Sharing fond memories of the filmmaker, Ishita mourned his loss and thanked him for giving Drishyam. 

Ishita wrote, "Nishi sir You saw me as Anju and gave me a film I will cherish forever... Thanku for your kind words and encouragement when I needed it the most. We will miss you. Condolences to family and friends. RIP #nishikantkamat." Take a look: 

Speaking to ETimes, "Nishi sir was extremely humble, down to earth, sweet and calm. In the little time that I spent with him during the shooting of Drishyam, I can say that he was extremely encouraging. He was always very nice to me. Even after the film got over, I remember speaking to him a couple of times about what I should do in terms of my career, and he was always there to advice." 

She added, "Unfortunately, the last few years, we were not in touch and a few weeks back I got to know that he was really unwell. We were really hoping that he gets okay but unfortunately he is no more. Honestly, I don’t know what to say. All I can say is that I know all the people who have worked with him or people who were close to him, they are going to really miss him because he was a very humble and nice person. May he rest in peace and support to his family.”

