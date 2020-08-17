  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Nishikant Kamat demise: John Abraham says he ‘will not get over this’ as he pays tribute to the late filmmaker

John Abraham took to social media to mourn the loss of his friend and filmmaker Nishikant Kamat. The filmmaker had been hospitalized due to chronic liver disease in Hyderabad. He passed away on Monday.
13787 reads Mumbai
News,john abraham,Nishikant KamatNishikant Kamat demise: John Abraham says he ‘will not get over this’ as he pays tribute to the late filmmaker

Monday began on a sad note for fans of Bollywood as renowned filmmaker Nishikant Kamat passed away after being critically ill in a hospital in Hyderabad. The filmmaker who delivered several hits like Rocky Handsome, Drishyam and many more breathed his last on Monday in the evening. As soon as news of his demise broke, Bollywood was left in a state of shock. Joining everyone in mourning the loss of the talented filmmaker, John Abraham took to social media to share special memories of the late actor. 

John took to social media to remember the late Rocky Handsome director with old photos. John starred in two films of Nishikant Kamat including Rocky Handsome and Force. Remembering the good times, John expressed that he would not be able to get over the demise of Nishikant Kamat. He prayed that his soul rests in peace as he shared two old photos with the late filmmaker and mourned his demise. Nishikant passed away in Hyderabad after he was on life support. 

John wrote, “Will not get over this .... Rest In Peace #NishikantKamat.” Seeing the actor’s emotional tweet, fans of John also expressed grief over the loss of the talented filmmaker. Reportedly, Nishikant was being treated for chronic liver disease at a hospital in Hyderabad. He passed away on Monday evening. Several other Bollywood celebs like Riteish Deshmukh, Sonal Chauhan, Renuka Shahane, Genelia Deshmukh, Ajay Devgn and others expressed grief on hearing about the demise of the talented director. 

Take a look at John Abraham’s tweet for the filmmaker:

Also Read|Nishikant Kamat passes away after liver cirrhosis battle: Bollywood celebs mourn demise of noted filmmaker

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Saif Ali Khan’s birthday: Check out Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s quotes about their doting father
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: From spiritual healer to missing details of autopsy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case SSR’s family to Baba Ramdev; List of celebs who joined the global prayer
Karishma Tanna on her first audition ever, her first pay cheque, retakes | My First Shot
Parth Samthaan QUITS Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Plans to enter the big screen soon?
MS Dhoni and Sushant Singh Rajput’s ICONIC moments
Michele Morrone’s journey from a gardener to a star: They rejected me because I was too good looking
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: SSR’s sister Priyanka’s viral video to Rhea’s statement against Ankita Lokhande
From Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar: Watch this video to find out which celebs wanted to join the Army
Hina Khan on Naagin 5, comparisons with West, debate on lobbying, star kids getting opportunities
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea’s take on CBI probe to Shweta Singh Kirti’s request

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement