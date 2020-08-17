Nishikant Kamat demise: John Abraham says he ‘will not get over this’ as he pays tribute to the late filmmaker

John Abraham took to social media to mourn the loss of his friend and filmmaker Nishikant Kamat. The filmmaker had been hospitalized due to chronic liver disease in Hyderabad. He passed away on Monday.

Monday began on a sad note for fans of Bollywood as renowned filmmaker Nishikant Kamat passed away after being critically ill in a hospital in Hyderabad. The filmmaker who delivered several hits like Rocky Handsome, Drishyam and many more breathed his last on Monday in the evening. As soon as news of his demise broke, Bollywood was left in a state of shock. Joining everyone in mourning the loss of the talented filmmaker, John Abraham took to social media to share special memories of the late actor.

John took to social media to remember the late Rocky Handsome director with old photos. John starred in two films of Nishikant Kamat including Rocky Handsome and Force. Remembering the good times, John expressed that he would not be able to get over the demise of Nishikant Kamat. He prayed that his soul rests in peace as he shared two old photos with the late filmmaker and mourned his demise. Nishikant passed away in Hyderabad after he was on life support.

John wrote, “Will not get over this .... Rest In Peace #NishikantKamat.” Seeing the actor’s emotional tweet, fans of John also expressed grief over the loss of the talented filmmaker. Reportedly, Nishikant was being treated for chronic liver disease at a hospital in Hyderabad. He passed away on Monday evening. Several other Bollywood celebs like Riteish Deshmukh, Sonal Chauhan, Renuka Shahane, Genelia Deshmukh, and others expressed grief on hearing about the demise of the talented director.

Take a look at John Abraham’s tweet for the filmmaker:

Will not get over this .... Rest In Peace #NishikantKamat pic.twitter.com/7uZcaJIOFO — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) August 17, 2020

