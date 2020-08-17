  1. Home
Nishikant Kamat dies at 50: Ajay Devgn mourns demise of the Drishyam director: He was bright; Gone too soon

Nishikant Kamat passed away on Monday suffering from chronic liver disease and secondary infections. Ajay Devgn mourns the death of the filmmaker sharing it was an association he cherished.
Nishikant Kamat who was best known for his films like Drishyam, Madaari, Mumbai Meri Jaan, and many more passed away today in a hospital in Hyderabad. The director who was 50-years old was admitted on July 31 after complaints of fatigue and fever. He was suffering from chronic liver disease and secondary infections and breathed his last breath today. Mourning the death of the filmmaker, Ajay Devgn penned a heartfelt note sharing he’s gone too soon. 

Taking to his Twitter account, the actor penned a heartfelt note that read, “My equation with Nishikant was not just about Drishyam, a film which he directed with Tabu and me. It was an association that I cherished. He was bright; ever-smiling. He has gone too soon. RIP Nishikant.” Apart from Ajay Devgn, other B-Town celebs have also taken to their respective social media accounts and mourned the demise of the famed director.

Here is Ajay Devgn's tweet:

Nishikant made his directorial debut with Dombivali Fast the Marathi film in 2005. He made his debut in B-Town with Mumbai Meri Jaan that starred Irrfan Khan. The director also played the villain in Johan Abraham’s Rocky Handsome that was released in 2016. But his biggest hit to date was Drishyam that starred actor Ajay Devgn. The movie was a remake of the Malayalam film of the same name. Nishikant also directed the Riteish Deshmukh starrer Lai Bhaari and Fugay that starred Swwapnil Joshi. 

