Nishikant Kamat passes away at 50; Riteish Deshmukh mourns the filmmaker’s demise

Filmmaker Nishikant Kamat was recently hospitalised in Hyderabad and was diagnosed with chronic liver disease. His health condition was said to be critical since morning.
7386 reads Mumbai Updated: August 17, 2020 05:00 pm
Nishikant Kamat passes away at 50; Riteish Deshmukh mourns the filmmaker's demise

Looks like the year 2020 is adamant to be harsh on Bollywood. After losing some brilliant stars like Irrfan, Rishi Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, the film industry has witnessed another jolt as one of the ace filmmakers have breathed his last today. We are talking about Nishikant Kamat. According to media reports, Nishikant was diagnosed with chronic liver disease and other infections lately. The heartbreaking news was confirmed by Riteish Deshmukh who mourned his demise with a post on micro-blogging site Twitter.

Riteish shared a throwback picture of himself with the late director wherein they were seen hugging each other. In the caption, the Housefull actor stated that he will be missing his friend. He wrote, “I will miss you my friend. #NishikantKamat Rest In Peace.” On the other hand, Soha Ali Khan, who worked with the 50 year old filmmaker in his Bollywood debut Mumbai Meri Jaan, also offered her condolence on Instagram and said that she is shocked with Nishikant’s demise. “Deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the untimely demise of Nishikant Kamat. I worked with him 12 years ago in his first Hindi film, Mumbai Meri Jaan, and it was an experience I will always value. My most heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. #nishikantkamat may he be at peace,” she added.

For the uninitiated, Nishikant, who ventured in Bollywood in 2008 with Mumbai Meri Jaan, has directed several critically acclaimed films like Drishyam, Madaari, Rocky Handsome etc. He even acted in movies like Rocky Handsome, Bhavesh Joshi, Julie 2 etc.

Credits :Twitter

